Pipe bombs planted night before Trump rally

The two pipe bombs discovered at the Republican and Democratic national committees offices before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 were planted the night before, Federal Bureau of Investigation officials said Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The bombs were placed on the evening of January 5th but were not found until the 6th. It’s now unclear if they are tied to the riot. This is why people shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

The two bombs were similarly made, each about a foot in length with wiring that appeared to be connected to a timer, officials told the AP. The contents of the bombs are still being investigated, though each contained a powder and some metal.

The assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington office, Steven D’Antuono, said locating the suspect was a top priority of the bureau, the AP reported.

Officials released grainy surveillance images of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt, a face mask, Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Additional photographs of the bombs were released on Friday, the AP reported. Officials upped the reward for information about the case to $100,000.

The individual wore a face mask, a gray hoodie, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in black, gray, and yellow. Submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visiting https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. pic.twitter.com/mqFgRAWlbH — FBI (@FBI) January 29, 2021

