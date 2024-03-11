Pittsburgh Drops Police Officers from 3 to 7 am

Pittsburgh is still defunding its police despite serious crime issues and poor police morale. With a crime rate of 36 per one thousand residents, Pittsburgh has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes – from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.

The Pittsburgh police decided they didn’t need police from 3 to 7 am, seven days a week. If a crime is an emergency in progress, they will have about 20 police on duty during those hours to respond. Otherwise, people can talk to call boxes and leave messages. No one will man the desks during those hours.

Dispatch will assign reports to the TRU (Telephone Reporting Unit) for calls that do not require an in-person response by officers.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto stated that the numbers support this decision. He’s confident it will work.

Can’t you just hear the criminals saying, “It’s 3 am, let’s roll!”

Pittsburgh police will no longer respond to certain calls including theft, harassment, criminal mischief, and burglary alarms. Between 3AM-7AM there will be no officers at any police stations. Buy guns. Buy ammo. The police will not protect you. pic.twitter.com/ZoQbkREQUs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2024

