Biden: There’s a Red Line, Maybe There Is, There’s No Red Line

Joe Biden said that if Netanyahu goes into Rafah, that is his red line. At least, that is what he said on MSNBC Saturday. Then, things changed
“The defense of Israel is still critical, so there’s no red line [where] I’m going to cut off all weapons… But there’s red lines that if he crosses them…” Biden said, not completing his thought.
Netanyahu believes he must finish off Hamas and attempt to free the remaining Israeli hostages. He said that about three-quarters of Hamas fighters were killed, and Israel should be able to destroy Hamas in four to six weeks.
In response to Biden’s comment, Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We’re not going to leave. You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn’t happen again. Never happens again.”
The Editorial Board at The Wall Street Journal posted their viewpoint:
Mr. Biden’s vocal criticism of Israel can’t be separated from his desire to appease his party’s increasingly insistent anti-Israel wing. He wants to avoid a protest spectacle at the Democratic convention in August, and he’s worried about losing Michigan as young people and Arab-Americans defect. It sounds like his Israel policy increasingly runs through Dearborn, Michigan.
That’s the truth. Biden only cares about politics.
BREAKINIG: Israeli PM Netanyahu says if hostages aren’t released, the IDF will invade Rafah, defying Biden’s ‘red line’
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2024
Biden should recall the words of Menachem Begin to him when a Senator in ’82 over settlements. How little has changed.
“Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”