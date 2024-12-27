Pizza Delivery Woman Attempted to Kill a Pregnant Woman Over a $2 Tip

A delivery driver, unhappy with her $2 tip for a pizza delivery, returned to the motel in Kissimmee where a pregnant woman, her 5-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend were staying.

A woman, her boyfriend, and the woman’s 5-year-old daughter were staying at a motel in Kissimmee to celebrate a birthday and ordered a Marco’s pizza Sunday, according to an affidavit filed in Alvelo’s case. The affidavit is based on the woman’s interview with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

After Alvelo delivered the pie and took her $2 tip, she left. Later, she heard a loud knocking on the door.

A man and a woman clad in all black wearing masks forced themselves into the room when she opened the door, it said.

The man brandished a silver revolver and demanded that the woman’s boyfriend go into the bathroom, the affidavit said. And the other person, believed to be Alvelo, pulled out a pocketknife, it said.

According to the affidavit, Alvelo rummaged through the woman’s purse and broke her daughter’s Nintendo Switch. The woman said she turned to shield her child and felt a strike to her lower back, it said.

The pregnant woman then “threw her daughter onto the bed and attempted to pick up her phone,” the affidavit said.

But Alvelo grabbed the phone, smashed it, and “began striking her multiple times with the knife,” according to the affidavit. The man who had the gun then yelled it was time to go, stopping the assault, it said.

Alvelo stabbed the pregnant woman 14 times in the chest, arms, and abdomen.

Alvelo, was charged with attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, according to court records. The man alleged to have accompanied Alvelo during the incident has not yet been identified.

