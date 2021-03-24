Plan to Transform the United States Foretold in 2013

Monica Crowley gave a very provocative speech in 2013 at the annual Restoration Weekend hosted by David Horowitz. It is a must-watch as she describes the ideology of control that was always Obama’s plan when he promised a fundamental transformation of the country.
This battle is not on the beaches of Normandy but it is just as historic. We are at war. There is a war against America, the constitution, our values, and the free market.
We are battling the ideology of control. Whether it is fascism, socialism, communism, no matter how it is dressed up, it is about control.
IT BEGAN WITH OBAMA
President Obama was mentored by Marxist Franklin Marshall Davis, he chose Marxist professors, he hung out with the Marxist students and professors, and he was tutored in Alinsky tactics, he worked closely with ACORN and SEIU, he sat in the pews of the church of the anti-American Liberation theologist (Marxist) Rev. Wright. He began his presidency talking about the fundamental transformation of the country without explaining what he meant, leaving the people to interpret what that meant.
He began his presidency with a war on the Fox News channel and the largest wealth redistribution in US history – socialized medicine.
The lies, corruption, hypocrisy, corruption, targeting of opponents are all part of his tinpot dictatorship.
There is nothing normal about Joe Biden and he has a puppeteer. We believe it is Barack Obama.
Mr. Obama focused on healthcare after the distraction of the Stimulus when no one saw an immediate or urgent need to address healthcare. The reason he did it was because the history of any regime under the ideology of control dictates that the first thing to seize is the healthcare system. It is the crown jewel of the welfare state, the biggest lever to affect fundamental change. If they control your healthcare, they control you.
THE GRAND PROJECT
THE FUNDAMENTAL TRANSFORMATION BEGAN WITH OBAMA ATTACKING THE FOUR MAIN PILLARS OF CAPITALISM:THE INDUSTRIAL BASE, THE FINANCIAL SECTOR, THE ENERGY SECTOR, AND THE HEALTHCARE SECTOR:
Healthcare is a huge chunk of what is left of the economy. It was 1/7 back when Chicago Jesus took it over with the we must pass it to see what is in it abomination.
