Nebraska school children will be taught gender identity









Children in Kindergarten in Nebraska will be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes (male and female?) under draft public-school health standards released Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Education.

They will be taught biologically inaccurate information.

The standards misguidingly think they are teaching respect for people of all genders, gender expressions, and gender identities.

Kindergarteners would be taught about different kinds of family structures, including “cohabitating” and same-gender families.

Fourth-graders would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity. Fifth-graders would be taught that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.

Sixth-graders would learn what sexual identity is and learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, among them heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual, and pansexual.

They would learn the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity.

What they will not learn is this is scientifically inaccurate. They are aiming at the nuclear family. These radicals want to destroy it. There are two biological genders and hermaphrodites, period.

According to the department, various organizations and individuals provided advice on the standards. The department said that among those on the advisory team were medical professionals, community health educators, professors and researchers, school psychologists, sexual health education specialists, dieticians, nurses, parents, and representatives of local health departments.

Let me guess, they were all left-wing radicals.

The department plans to take public input on the draft.

People can review the draft standards here. Members of the public can submit formal comments by emailing nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov or submit comments online at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R.

A department spokesman said a vote on the final draft standards would likely come next fall.

In the draft, human growth and development instruction would start in kindergarten.

We will have a lot of misinformed, confused, disturbed children in middle America before you know it. People with gender dysphoria are not people of different genders scientifically.

Gender identities is political, not scientific, and has no business being taught in schools.

Democrats are destroying the country so they can go right to communism.

We are Rome with all these sick people in charge.

