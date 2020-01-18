Planned Parenthood has $45 million to defeat Trump & the life of the unborn

A small fortune is piling up in secret groups and in PACs to defeat the President and his agenda in 2020. One must wonder how he can win, even against the pathetic Democrat candidates.

There will be a lot of dark money. For example, a secretive Big Tech group has $140 million to spend on Democrats.

Planned Parenthood, an inherently evil organization, is planning to spend $45 million to defeat Trump.

They want federal dollars to keep their operation alive and lucrative. The President is doing the opposite.

PRO-LIFE GROUPS ARE ‘SO BOLD’

The organization also fears Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

CBS News reports, “[The Trump Administration] has managed to undo so much over the last three years,” Planned Parenthood Votes executive director Jenny Lawson told CBS. “The fact that this summer, the Supreme Court might gut Roe v. Wade is an indicator of their intention, and they’ve never been so bold.”

Planned Parenthood, a 1.6 billion dollar “nonprofit” that conducted more than 345,000 abortions last year, wants unrestricted, unregulated abortion to remain intact and to grow.

The 1973 Supreme Court ruling made America one of only seven countries in the world that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and to the moment of birth.

THEY’RE HEADING FOR SWING STATES

Planned Parenthood is targeting nine key swing states ahead of the election: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the report.

The $45 million will be spent on canvassing, advertisements on TV, radio, mail and the internet, and other on-the-ground efforts. The plan is to reach five million voters by November.

They support all the extreme presidential candidates who talk about abortion to the moment of birth. They are ready to support infanticide.

“The Democratic candidates collectively have the boldest reproductive rights policies we’ve ever seen,” she said. “Every major candidate in the 2020 elections, except for Donald Trump, has spoken out against dangerous abortion bans, and many of them have actually introduced real plans to protect the reproductive rights in this country.”

These people are very radical, and they have a lot of money.

Still, the majority of Americans do not support late-term abortion. Just the same, they are subject to the will of these radical groups.

The pro-abortion advocates in government — whose seats were bought — are ruling the people. They are altering the relationship of government to the people.