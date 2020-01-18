Leftist reporter to sue Target after shaming employee but there’s a happy ending

Leftist journalist David Leavitt tried to publicly humiliate a Target employee over a toothbrush that was incorrectly labeled for one cent. It was an Oral B electric toothbrush. One must wonder how it got mismarked.

In any case, he called the police on the manager, a woman named Tori. He probably wanted to get her fired.

This @target manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law pic.twitter.com/7IYMjCcutZ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

He thought it was quite a big deal that he didn’t call 911. How nice of him to say it wasn’t an emergency.

Duh!

I did not call 911. I called the business number for the police and told them it was not an emergency and they could take their time and explained the situation. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

He plans to sue and claims he can’t afford to go to a dentist. Where is the violin?

I have not been able to afford to go to a dentist in over three years. So yes I wanted a good toothbrush and was thrilled to see such an amazing prize on an @OralB but @target refused to honor it and now I have to take them to court — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

Leftists love to make life miserable for people.

Funny Twitter personality @Carpe Donktum decided to set up a GoFuneMe page for Tori so she could take a nice vacation.

So far, the effort has raked in $19,500 for Tori. She is now in control of the account, and, fortunately, there are a lot more nice people than Leavitts.

#TargetTori now has SOLE withdrawal access to the account. THANK YOU ALL FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN FOR HER. pic.twitter.com/VJG4leGAep — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 18, 2020