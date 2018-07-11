Planned Parenthood Proudly Runs “Protect Our Freedom to F***” Ad Campaign

An ad campaign aimed New York City dwellers, targeting the youth, tells the viewer to protect your freedom to f*** by donating to them, Adweek reports. This is what Democrats and Planned Parenthood want for you so pay close attention to this.

Do you remember when Ted Cruz referenced New York values and he meant it as a put-down? He was roundly criticized for it, but why? We all know what he meant and we know now. Senator Cruz didn’t go far enough.

According to the campaign, “Protect Our Freedom to F*ck,” New Yorkers collectively have more sex than the rest of the country, so Planned Parenthood wants to ensure that all of the sexually active New Yorkers have access to reproductive health care, Adweek reports.

The marketing company BBH NY CCO states that “Planned Parenthood of New York City had to be brave and make fearless decisions to overcome their daunting challenges. So our first goal was getting them to embrace that. Which they certainly did. We wanted to be celebratory in the face of massive opposition rather than plead their case in a typical PSA campaign that’s easy to ignore. ‘Freedom to F*ck’ is meant to speak to a younger generation more empowered than ever and hopefully willing to help. It all starts with the courage to do something different and we believe we have already succeeded.”

“Brave and fearless”? Is that how we define brave and fearless now?

As we said, these are the moral standards Democrats and Planned Parenthood hope to convey to the youth.

They seem to think their “Freedom to F***” is in grave danger and they need donations as a result. The message is a recognition that the morals and the decency of Metropolitan New Yorkers are not good. It’s not surprising that these same people want to kill unborn babies up to the moment of birth for any reason whatsoever. Soon, it will be post-birth abortions.

This is who we are now and this is who Planned Parenthood is.

Watch: