Planted Article? A Hidden Room & a Locked Closet at Mar-a-Lago

ABC News reports that a “hidden room” and a closet were not searched during the Mar-a-Lago raid. The article insinuates Donald Trump was hiding something because the FBI didn’t search a closet and didn’t know about the “hidden room” behind Trump’s TV in his bedroom.

The FBI was told there was only an old unused stairwell and shelves in the closet, so they left it alone. They didn’t know about the hidden room until long after their search.

Trump wasn’t at Mar-a-Lago when the surprise raid took place.

The search warrant and the search were comprehensive and expansive, far too much without cause. They searched everything except a closet and a “hidden room.” It doesn’t sound like a big deal. This is aimed at making Donald Trump look like he’s concealing something, but it’s the FBI agents who didn’t check.

Allegedly, Trump had the closet’s lock changed while his attorney was in Mar-a-Lago’s basement, searching for classified documents in a storage room that he was told would have all such documents. Jack Smith is making this the basis of his documents case – that he concealed something, even from his attorneys.

This all came from anonymous sources. Let me guess…the DOJ?

The FBI had plans for the estate. This is on them.

ABC News

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has questioned several witnesses about a closet and a so-called “hidden room” inside former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago that the FBI didn’t check while searching the estate in August 2022, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

As described to ABC News, the line of questioning in several interviews ahead of Trump’s indictment last year on classified document charges suggests that — long after the FBI seized dozens of boxes and more than 100 documents marked classified from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — Smith’s team was trying to determine if there might still be more classified documents there.

According to sources, some investigators involved in the case came to later believe that the closet, which was locked on the day of the search, should have been opened and checked.

The closet lock is the basis of Smith’s case. Really?

As investigators would later learn, Trump allegedly had the closet’s lock changed while his attorney was in Mar-a-Lago’s basement, searching for classified documents in a storage room that he was told would have all such documents. Trump’s alleged efforts to conceal classified documents from both the FBI and his own attorney are a key part of Smith’s indictment against Trump in Florida.

There is no evidence Mr. Trump kept classified documents in either of these spaces. It is also unknown if Jack Smith will raid Mar-a-Lago again. He has to make his document case on something that wouldn’t apply to Joe Biden, who stole documents from a SCIF and kept other secret documents in closets and his garage for years – which was illegal for him to do as a vice president.

