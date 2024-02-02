Criminal Who Beat Cops Flee to California Using Fake Names

M Dowling
Four of the freed cop beaters, who were seen on video pummeling NYPD cops outside a Times Square shelter, have taken off for California. According to police sources, they used fake names to get the tickets.

The men went Thursday to a Catholic church, where they gave officials phony names and concocted a story about needing help to get to the Golden State, the sources said.

The Church didn’t check very well – no vetting from them.

The tickets were given to the men, and they left. As of Thursday night, their exact whereabouts were unknown.

“Can they leave? Yes,” a source told the Daily News on Thursday. “If they miss their next court date, then there will be a warrant. “If” they miss it?

The Saturday attack happened when cops tried to break up a disorderly group outside the Candler Building on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave., surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

When two cops tried to put a man in a yellow jacket, identified as Yohenry Brito, under arrest, they were suddenly attacked by a mob, including people here illegally.

The police were badly bruised, and their faces scratched. The criminals were released quickly without bail.

Watch the criminals, some here illegally.


1 Comment
Jean
Guest
Jean
4 minutes ago

Diversity is our strength is the mantra of groomers; Marxists; femanazis; the criminally insane; BLM; Antifa; worshippers of St Floyd; members of the Obama crime family; NAMBLA; and politburos the world over.

