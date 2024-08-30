Play-by-Play of Harris’s Train Wreck Interview

The first question was, “What would Kamala Harris do on day one if elected?” She gave a general answer: She will help the middle class.

Kamala Harris kicked off her first interview with yet another word salad. CNN’s DANA BASH: “What would you do on Day 1 in the White House?” HARRIS: *rambles without answering the question* BASH: “So what would you do Day 1?” pic.twitter.com/tSaskWxo7s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

The second question was: Things were more affordable under Trump.

Harris says Trump “mismanaged” the economy. She’ll “bring down” costs, give people money to buy homes and deal with price gouging.

She blamed Trump for the border and the economy because she thinks we’re stupid.

Bash asked why she and Biden allowed record border crossings. Harris completely dodges the question. Walz was barely conscious.

She’ll give Americans money to raise kids and “bring down” medicine prices.

She’ll appoint a Republican to her cabinet. No one cares.

Dana asked about Trump, saying she had become black for the campaign. Her answer: Same old tired playbook.

Harris says Israel has a right to defend itself. Far too many Palestinians were killed, and we must get a deal done. Okay, then.

Bash asks Harris if she wants to decriminalize illegal border crossing. Vice President Harris dodged and said she prosecuted border crimes in California. She was great on the border???

This CNN interview is a train wreck for Kamala Harris: Kamala then: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” Kamala now: “I made clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking.” Also Kamala now: “I’ve not changed my position on fracking.” pic.twitter.com/Uwt4xAPjbK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 30, 2024

Harris never said she wouldn’t ban fracking in 2020 but claims she did.

Kamala said she would ban fracking in 2019 on day one as president. Now she says she won’t ban fracking and voters should trust her because she always keeps her word. This is a mess: pic.twitter.com/QXggMVkFZt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 30, 2024

Harris says her “values have not changed.” Another planned dodge. If her values haven’t changed, she will ban fracking.

She wants to pass a $90 trillion Green New Deal.

Kamala Harris speaks like a toddler. This woman has no idea what she’s saying. No wonder they’ve prevented her from doing any interviews… pic.twitter.com/dx2T8C7cgd — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 29, 2024

Harris gave no specifics other than promising massive federal money giveaways. She will give a lot of money away as our debt explodes.

Walz was asked about his lies about him going to war. He dodged and said he’d never demean anyone’s service. He was asked about the IVF lie and said it was nitpicking or something.

Tim Walz asked about lying and claiming he carried weapons in war said, “My grammar’s not always correct.” Holy crap. He’s a moron. He’s had a month to come up with a response and this is it?! pic.twitter.com/wAgPJx470o — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 30, 2024

Walz says people know who he is. I think I do. He’s a communist.

She is excited about a new way forward, suggesting Trump was the problem after 12 years of Democrats out of 16.

The VP has no regrets in misleading everyone about Biden’s state of mind.

No one has learned anything so far. There is no follow-up and no information, just practiced, vague answers.

Lots of breaks because it’s a short interview. It’s boring, rehearsed, and she has nothing to offer.

Harris claims Biden’s administration is ” transformative.” History will chronicle the “extraordinary successes.” He’s a big flop and they ousted him because he’s a flop.

Democrats are pretending Kamala hasn’t been in the White House for nearly four years.

This is funny – from her rally:

OMG Kamala just forgot what the Supreme Court is called “The United States Supreme…Supreme Land…of our Nation” pic.twitter.com/cNdSz7nNYA — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 29, 2024