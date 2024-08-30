Kamala Launches Into a Word Salad with Dana Bash

Trump advisor Jason Miller reported that the pre-taped interview will be just 18 minutes long. CNN announced they won’t publish the transcript of the entire interview.

Two brief clips were released earlier today.

“Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made, that you’ve explained some of here, in your policy?” Bash asked.

Kamala then launched into a mindless word salad.

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed. You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time,” Harris replied.

“We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and, by extension, the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as an example.”

Harris also committed to appointing “a Republican” to her cabinet, though she did not elaborate further.

There is always fake Republican Mitt Romney or that other famous Trump hater, Liz Cheney.

Democrats hated the Cheneys and spent years comparing Dick to Hitler, but Liz changed all that with her Trump Derangement Syndrome.



This entire election is a fiasco. All of the Democrats are performing, and we’re the audience forced to watch.

Mark Halprin warns:

“I’m warning those of you who want Trump to lose that by the middle of next month, there’s a real possibility, based on what I’ve seen in terms of public and private data … that Kamala Harris could be where Joe Biden was,” says Mark Halperin. “Only one electoral college path and not a particularly strong hold on it.”

Sundance at Conservative Treehouse said Kamala doesn’t have to be a great candidate, just one that can poll realistically. It’s a necessary illusion to back up the results of the ballot harvesting and scanning, courtesy of Obama and Clyburn.

That sounds about right. Garland and others keep warning us not to act up if we lose, which can make one feel they will cheat. It feels like Brazil in the USA.