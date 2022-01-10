Plummeting Joe! 24% of Independents Approve of Joe’s Performance

In a new Civiqs poll, only 24% of Independents approve of the president’s job. Independents decide the elections.

The Jan. 4 poll found that nationally, 56% of registered voters disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president. That number is up more than 10% from when Biden was first sworn in on Inauguration Day, with 43% of voters disapproving.

How much all of this matters is a question. There is no way this mentally limited President should run again or have ever run in the first place. Democrats will likely pull out someone else or put in what they consider is a strong vice president.

Out of all fifty states, only three (Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Vermont) approve of the president’s performance. Biden is also trailing in approval ratings across all four age demographics: 18-34, 35-49, 50-64, and 65+. Among those 18 to 34 years old, Biden’s approval rating is the lowest at 27%, with 58% disapproving.

The Civiqs poll, broken down party lines, found 96% of Republicans disapprove, while 73% of Democrats approve of the 46th president’s job performance.

If 73% of Democrats approve of his performance, one might assume they buy into all the media lies.

Black voters gave Biden a 63% approval rating. Hispanic voters appear to be tightening the gap between approval and disapproval. Forty-eight percent of Hispanic voters approve, while 42% disapprove.

