Pelosi Sees More Room for Spending After BBB Is Passed

The Insider Trading Queen Pelosi wants to spend more on ‘COVID’ after spending $6T. When asked if she will spend more on COVID, she said a formal request has not been made but: “It is clear from the opportunity that is there and the challenge that is there from the resilience of the virus, and the virus is on, the more they spread, the more they are transmitted, the more they are mutated, so..”
The Democrat spending frenzy is madness and very dangerous. She is now trying to make Republicans not voting for the commie bill a matter of insurrection. What a clown show.
Pelosi: Republicans are engaged in ‘legislative continuation’ of January 6 Capitol riot by opposing Dem voting bills. She is saying increasingly outrageous stuff because 1) she doesn’t have any other argument to make, and 2) media doesn’t challenge her. https://t.co/GGkeC7pDwB pic.twitter.com/5IUSdloFyh
— Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2022