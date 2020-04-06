PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved into ICU earlier Monday after his symptoms worsened. He was moved on the advice of his doctor and is receiving “excellent care.” Physicians are speculating that he will likely go on the vent.

Mr. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize “where necessary”, the spokesman added.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.

The Queen has been kept informed about Mr. Johnson’s health by No 10, Buckingham Palace said.

A No 10 statement read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks to all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Around the world, our Prime Minister @BorisJohnson is respected by those who matter. Dear Friends, pray for his recovery in this worrying hour of need. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/36U1ysbJYE — David Vance (@DVATW) April 6, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with @BorisJohnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital. This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please #StayHomeSaveLives — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 6, 2020