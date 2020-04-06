Rep. Galonski to refer President to The Hague for “crimes against humanity”

Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski has Trump Derangement Syndrome and just “can’t take it anymore.” The President’s presser set her off and she will make a referral tomorrow. Galonski is beside herself over the President’s suggestion to try Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.

We have data on this drug since 1955. Doctors are very familiar with this drug and know some people can’t take it due to their other co-morbidities. In addition, all the President has said is it’s better than nothing and if a doctor okays it, why not?

She wants him prosecuted for “crimes against humanity” for trying to save lives in the absence of any other treatment.

“What do you have to lose? I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this,” Trump said during a press conference Sunday. “If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.”

That comment appears to be what prompted this.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and other health experts have said its effectiveness against the disease is unclear.

“The data are really just at best, suggestive,” Fauci said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. “So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we could definitively say it works.”

Why doesn’t he just say it shows promise since it does. I know medical professionals on Long Island who say they’re throwing every drug imaginable at these dying patients.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020