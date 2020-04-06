Rep. Galonski to refer President to The Hague for “crimes against humanity”

Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski has Trump Derangement Syndrome and just “can’t take it anymore.” The President’s presser set her off and she will make a referral tomorrow. Galonski is beside herself over the President’s suggestion to try Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.
We have data on this drug since 1955. Doctors are very familiar with this drug and know some people can’t take it due to their other co-morbidities. In addition, all the President has said is it’s better than nothing and if a doctor okays it, why not?
She wants him prosecuted for “crimes against humanity” for trying to save lives in the absence of any other treatment.
“What do you have to lose? I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this,” Trump said during a press conference Sunday. “If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.”
That comment appears to be what prompted this.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and other health experts have said its effectiveness against the disease is unclear.
“The data are really just at best, suggestive,” Fauci said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. “So I think in terms of science, I don’t think we could definitively say it works.”
Why doesn’t he just say it shows promise since it does. I know medical professionals on Long Island who say they’re throwing every drug imaginable at these dying patients.
I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4
— Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020
Dr. Fauci is so strongly wedded to procedure that he is unwilling to accept anything else, what is wrong with this man.
I could say something like, The hage is going to The Hague. but I won’t, But seriously, does this fool believe any American citizen, especially our President, answers to The Hague, the World Court, the UN or any other parasitical international organization? What part of sovereignty doesn’t she understand? Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski epitomizes the moniker, USEFUL IDIOT. I seriously believe she should be a member of The Squad. She is that stupid so would fit quite nicely.
She’s just another deranged Democrat that can’t get over the fact that crooked Hillary didn’t win the presidency. CNN should hire her, she’d fit right in with those morons over there.
Another Authoritarian Socialist Democrat doing what she can for Luciferian globalist George Soros. It getting so bad that even M. Dowling won’t signify Ohio Rep. Tavia Galonski party affiliation. As for The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci( Obummer/Hillary sycophant) is a deep state sleeper Mason being used by Q+ only to be tossed out at the correct time by the patriots.
There are now dozens of cases that CCP Kung Flu/ has been cured with the use of Hydroxychloroquine. Countries all around the world are utilizing it with great success. WWG1WGA.