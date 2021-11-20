Poignant Interview with Nick Sandmann After Rittenhouse Verdict

















The following interview with Nick Sandmann is very poignant and somewhat heartbreaking but he is a survivor. Mr. Sandmann explained how terrible it is to go through nationwide defamation based on lies.

It was so obvious from day one that the media was inventing a fake story of a racist Catholic boy, using actual radicals and racists to testify against him. The evil people attacking this young man – a child at the time – was astounding. Even some of the church leaders acted miserably.

Mr. Sandmann does think Kyle Rittenhouse should sue the media but he made note of the fact that it takes years for the suits to be settled. Nick Sandmann said that as far as suing Biden, Biden is allowed to call people white supremacists and racists under the 1st Amendment.

The former Covington school boy said, “it’s been hard to come back from the state I was in.”

“It’s like a car crash you can’t run away from. I watched my character torn apart…It definitely is a struggle.”

The biggest thing that happened to him is he quickly became an adult at 16. Sandmann “learned there could be a camera” on him every time he goes out and not everyone likes you.

Nick Sandmann reached out to Kyle Rittenhouse to see if he could be of help in any way. Perhaps they could help each other.

REACHING OUT

In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Sandmann recalled the horror of being a teenage kid being slapped with some of the worst labels imaginable by the corrupt media, offering a kind of kinship with Kyle Rittenhouse because the “attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me.” Sandmann added that the media “came quickly, without hesitation, because Kyle was an easy target that they could paint in the way they wanted to.”

“This is the problem with liberal media outlets in the United States. They want to get the story first, get the most views, make the most money, and advance the agenda from liberal patrons. These outlets cover themselves when they are wrong with small footnotes at the ends of long articles, clarifying that new information has come out and that they have updated their coverage.

“From my own experience, the death threats, feeling of no future ahead, and that millions of people hate you, is enough to alter you in many concrete ways and permanently. Make no mistake: even the strongest of people cannot resist the mental impact when the media war machine targets you.

“At this time I would like to use my platform to let Kyle know that I am here for you and if you ever would like to reach out to me, I am about the only person our age to have an idea of how the media is treating you. The way the media has treated you is terrible, and you don’t have to face it alone.”

