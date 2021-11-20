Biden’s ‘Rittenhouse as a White Supremacist’ Clip Is Still Up

















Fake President Joe has supported the most extreme members of society in every way while vilifying half the country as terrorists. Yesterday, he said he was “angry and concerned” abut the Rittenhouse verdict — a just verdict by the way. Comments like that encourage the rioters who were busy in US cities last night.

Our President is a revolutionary overturning our government. His Build Back Better bill will lead to communism after a short stop at socialism. It is an evil bill.

While Joe might not understand exactly what he’s doing given his significant mental deterioration, he is the only figurehead we have. Those who are most accountable are behind the curtain. Every person he appointed is tied to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, or George Soros.

They lie, never apologize, and keep the lies up for the weak-minded or incurably uninformed. Take this clip as an example:

This tweet is still up https://t.co/wWa9ENlrcv — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 19, 2021

