Roger Goodell is pushing for a team to hire Colin Kaepernick

Roger Goodell is encouraging a team to sign Colin Kaepernick. He says he supports and encourages his hiring.

Colin Kaepernick, the kneeling Marxist, recently settled a collusion lawsuit against the league. He claimed the teams were working together to keep him out of football.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said Monday during ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special, airing from 9-11 p.m. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

Goodell said recently that he made a mistake by not listening to his players on concerns about racial and social injustice. He also falsely claimed kneeling protests often were misrepresented as anti-flag, with President Donald Trump speaking the loudest.

If Marxist Kaepernick and his followers don’t mean to insult our flag, why not kneel any other time during the game? They are not honest.

Kneeling during the Anthem is a trashing of the USA. It should be sacrosanct, but there is a purge going on.

Kaepernick, who has called the entire nation racist and wore ‘cops as pigs’ socks, was invited to workout before team representatives last year. He changed the location on his own at the last minute. Despite the opportunity he was given, he was arrogant and uncooperative. He never got his tryout.

The former Quarterback for the 49ers wants Thanksgiving eliminated, claiming it has racist implications. Of course, it does not.