The Dangerous Threat of Justin Trudeau

The incident with Justin Trudeau applauding and giving standing ovations in Parliament to an aged Nazi is far more serious than it appears. While Justin Trudeau’s country is not heavily populated, and not a superpower, he has been anointed by Klaus Schwab as a change agent for the world. Mr. Schwab, who is the founder and head of the World Economic Forum, is the son of a man who worked with the Nazis during the war. His ideas, which he has promoted since the 1970s, closely resemble those of Maoist China.

Prime Minister Trudeau did not apologize. He passed the blame to the speaker of the House and told people not to listen to Russian disinformation. While Russia has reported on the incident, they reported the truth.

Any quick Google search of the regaled Waffen SS Nazi, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka (nee Jaroslav Gunka), would have turned up the facts about who he is and was. The most obvious giveaway was the fact that he fought against Russia in World War 2. Whatever you think of Russia doesn’t change the fact that they were our allies against the Nazis in that war.

Hunka’s daughter-in-law tweeted a picture of him in a very impressive room, waiting to speak to President Zelensky and Prime Minister Trudeau. How likely is it that he didn’t know who this man is?

Trudeau is the man who, just like Joe Biden, accuses innocent people of being Nazis and ignores an actual Nazi.

Ordinary Canadians took their trucks to protest the unnecessary lockdowns that were destroying their livelihood. Trudeau said, “We are seeing activity that is a threat to our democracy, and that is undermining the public’s trust in our institutions.” He later referred to the truckers as Nazis and American segregationists. “Conservative party members can stand with people who wave swastikas. They can stand with people who waive the confederate flag.”

When Trudeau made those accusations, he presented no evidence.

This was a conspiracy theory developed to destroy the opposition. They even said absurdly, “Honk, Honk,” is like saying, Heil Hitler.”

Trudeau claimed “fringe” truckers hold “unacceptable views.”

The irony is he is destroying democracy while pretending he’s protecting it.

Trudeau tells people he’s a compassionate, caring individual. However, when people exercised their right to protest, he froze their bank accounts and those of their family friends, and even donors. He made certain the leaders were arrested. The leaders made it quite clear from the beginning that they wanted no violence and only wanted to be able to work. He isn’t compassionate or caring. His police force actually trampled protesters and arrested reporters. His Jackboots were pulling truck drivers out of their trucks violently. He called truckers “domestic terrorists” while ignoring the violence of eco-terrorists.

He is blatantly a propagandist, but with the help of the state-controlled media, it has an effect.

Trudeau is gradually implementing laws that ban free speech under the guise of safety. His bill C-11, now implemented, controls the Canadian Internet.

He stood before his nation and banned handgun sales transfers and transports of guns. The Prime Minister told Canadians they have no right to self-defense with a gun.

Trudeau moved ahead with this 30% reduction in emissions on farms and plans to effectively reduce fertilizer use by Canada’s farmers to allegedly fight climate change. It’s been a complete failure wherever it’s been tried, such as in Ghana and Sri Lanka.

Trudeau has targeted pro-life centers, and there’s hardly a place you can go where you don’t see gender ideology staring you in the face. Justin Trudeau finds not killing unborn babies “horrific.”

While dehumanizing and demonizing truckers, he has allowed axe-wielding radicals cause millions of dollars in damage to fossil fuel facilities.

He made the pandemic emergency powers permanent for his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, a Nazi sympathizer.

The so-called democratic leader has taken a Wrecking Ball to the conservative provinces. For example, Alberta, a conservative province in the western part of the country, has the 4th largest oil reserves in the world. Trudeau has a plan to end that. “We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership on vaccinations and on science, and we need to end this.”

While campaigning in 2021, he told reporters that they make the “wrong choices” in Alberta.

He is after the destruction of conservative Saskatchewan, which produces 13.5% of Canada’s oil.

Alberta produces 79.2% of Canada’s oil. He decided to cap oil and gas admissions to cut greenhouse gases in Alberta. They are cutting them by up to 45% below 2005 levels and vowing to reach net zero by 2050.

Trudeau is seriously damaging Alberta’s and Saskatchewan’s energy sector and any power they have to protect themselves.

Writers like Michael Schellenberger are calling Trudeau a malignant narcissist. We can’t say if that’s correct, but we can say he is a Prince of the World Economic Forum. As such, he has given power, credibility, and a playground to Klaus Schwab and the authoritarians of the World Economic Forum social engineers. He is an acolyte of Klaus Schwab, son of a man sympathetic to the Nazis.

