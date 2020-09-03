Police cam footage of shooting of Deon Kay in DC released, not as BLM described

A police officer in D.C. shot an armed 18-year-old man running away from police as he brandished a gun. Black Lives Matter has protested the shooting outside the police station and elsewhere since last night.

The police cam video was released and showed the suspect did brandish a firearm. We don’t have enough information of what transpired prior to the shooting, but we don’t believe Kay was running away. It appears he turned towards the police waving the gun. Mr. Kay did have a firearm on him and there is a second firearm discarded in the field. Also, this incident occurs near a children’s park.

Watch the second video below that we slowed down by 50%.

If the police officer did shoot him running away, the law regarding the shooting of a fleeing subject was decided by the Supreme Court in Tennesse v. Garner.

Tennessee v. Garner, 471 U.S. 1 (1985), is a civil case in which the Supreme Court of the United States held that, under the Fourth Amendment, when a law enforcement officer is pursuing a fleeing suspect, the officer may not use deadly force to prevent escape unless “the officer has probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”

In this case, the officer would presumably see Deon Kay as a threat to others.

SECOND VIDEO AT 50% SLOWER SPEED

We don’t know what we’re missing in the Black Lives Matter reports that the youth was unarmed and running away. To us, he is armed and running towards officers waving the gun. The deceased was holding his chest when shot.

WITNESSES WERE WRONG

The witnesses appear to have been ‘mistaken’ or they lied. Black Lives Matter did not report honestly about the incident.

