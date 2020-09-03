Biden to meet with Blake Sr who appears anti-Semitic, racist, anti-Christian

Joe Biden is set to meet with Jacob Blake’s father today. Blake Sr. is a Farrakhan devotée. He is also an anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, white hater. Breitbart linked to tweets and copied memes posted by Blake Sr. over the course of years.

What does it say about Biden that he is meeting with him? Blake is the father of the man shot and wounded in Kenosha by a police officer.

Blake Sr.’s social media posts, particularly on Facebook, reveal radical political views and extreme racist rhetoric. On Instagram, where Blake Sr. appears to have had a much more limited presence, he posted a video about the Sep. 11, 2001 terror attacks: “Man, I give a fuck about 9/11.” He went on to cite the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by police in Cleveland in 2014.

On August 23, a post appeared on the Facebook page of Jacob Blake Sr.: “My son is alive and stable.”

A search through the other posts on that Facebook account reveals a timeline replete with bigoted statements, such as:

– “A jew can’t tell me shit period”

– “The same pink toe Jewish people that control the interest rate control the media the control Minds and money”

– “The Jewish media picks and chooses who is a terrorists and is not”

“A cracker jew can do whatever to a white woman for years but let a jig try it”

One post refers to attendees at the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House as “Young black coons.”

Other posts frequently use racist terms against white people, such as “crackers” and others. There are also posts promoting Louis Farrakhan, the racist, antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam, and denigrating Christianity as a way to fool black people.

In one post Blake Sr. shared, a photo of a white Jesus is shown in a toilet.

Blake Sr. also posted about Biden’s running mate: “Kamala Harris may have you Goofy’s fooled not me.”