Moderators for presidential debates are no Trump supporters

The Commission on Presidential Debates has made their decision on who will moderate the three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 election.

The chosen ones for the presidential debates are Chris Wallace, Kristen Welker, and Steven Scully. Susan Page of USA Today will moderate the vice-presidential debates.

The moderators for the presidential and vice-presidential debates appear to be left-wing partisans.

The Trump Campaign responded saying “some are clear opponents“.

It actually appears they all are – to us anyway.

We already wrote about Kristen Welker who is an NBC News reporter. She has been very aggressive and taunting in her questioning of the President. She thought it was funny to ridicule the president’s White House Spokeswoman on her looks at their annual dinner while she sat on the stage.

FAR-LEFT CHRIS WALLACE

Chris Wallace is fairly far-left and once commented that the Green New Deal a “heck of a good idea.” You have to be pretty extreme to think it’s a “heck of a good idea.”

Wallace is also the one who raved about the far-left son of a famous communist Pete Buttigieg during the Fox town hall.

He also claimed Justice Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford was “very credible” during her absurd testimony, even though her story was full of holes. He never mentioned any of the inconsistencies.

He frequently mocks the President, his defenders, and sets the President up for attacks.

Wallace attacked President Trump in December saying, “I believe that President Trump is engaged in the most direct sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”

STEVE SCULLY, EVEN-HANDED? WE’LL SEE

Steve Scully, who will moderate the second debate, is a former intern to Joe Biden.

Scully received an undergraduate degree with honors in communication and political science from American University in Washington, D.C. During his pursuit of a degree, he completed a study abroad program at the University of Copenhagen, served as an intern with Senator Joe Biden, and in Sen. Ted Kennedy’s media affairs office.

He is allegedly “even-handed.”