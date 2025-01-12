Police Came for An English Father As His Child Was Being Abused

This story is shocking to hear if the English father is correct in his portrayal to a GB News reporter. This father tried to rescue his child from an abuse den. A reporter asked what happened when the police came.

The father said the following (rough transcript).

Father: “I was arrested outside, put in a police car, taken away. We lived up next to (unintelligible). So, as we were passing the (?) car, they told me that I would be arrested. To go in the house and don’t go back.

“I was that mad and furious. I went back to the flat. In a few minutes, police were back, but this time in a van, and it were [sic] only a few minutes. So there must have been some[one] outside in the street waiting – because they know, they must have known I were [sic] going back.

Reporter: They were watching this flat where your daughter’s being abused. They weren’t going in to save her, but they did go in to arrest you twice.

Father: Yeah. They arrested me a second time, took me down [to] a police station, kept me in there. About an hour and [a] half later – they didn’t put me in a cell. They put me in a room. They took me out of the room; they took me through the police station into the front bit where the public go to report crimes. Took me outside and said, right, go home because if you go back to the flat, we’re going to arrest you for stalking, and I don’t know if you know or not, but there’s [sic] serious new stalking laws coming, and we’re going to arrest you for stalking the occupants of that house.

Reporter: Your daughter was being abused by gangs, and the police were doing nothing. But they did come for you.

Are police working with the gangs?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GB News (@gbnews)

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email