Zuckerberg Ordered the Removal of Tampons from Men’s Rooms

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that his company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, had abandoned its DEI practices. And so go the male tampons. The company told facilities managers to remove the tampons from the men’s bathrooms. It came directly from Mark Zuckerberg.

No More Tampons in Men’s Rooms

“That same day at Meta’s offices in Silicon Valley,” The New York Times reported, “Texas and New York, facilities managers were instructed to remove tampons from men’s bathrooms, which the company had provided for nonbinary and transgender employees who use the men’s room and who may have required sanitary pads, two employees said.”

JUST IN – Zuckerberg deletes “trans and nonbinary” themes in Meta’s Messenger — 404 Media — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 10, 2025

That’s a good thing, but he did so much harm.

“The entire process was highly unusual,” the Times said. “Meta typically alters policies that govern its apps — which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads — by inviting employees, civic leaders, and others to weigh in. Any shifts generally take months. But Mr. Zuckerberg turned this latest effort into a closely held six-week sprint, blindsiding even employees on his policy and integrity teams.”

Those fact-checkers suppressed and censored user content about the 2020 election, illegal immigration, gender ideology, climate change, Covid lockdowns, vaccine mandates, vaccine efficacy, and anything related to Democrats or the Soros family, and Donald Trump, among other things.

I realize they were bullied and censored. I’d like to forgive them, but they caused so much harm. A friend of mine had a million followers, and it took him ten years to get those followers. He trusted Mark Zuckerberg, who said he believed in free speech. Zuckerberg’s hatchet men or women or whatever took him down, along with me, his mother, and his other sites. It was the day after the 2020 election.

There Is More

Zuckerberg stopped donating to Democrat political campaigns after spending nearly a half billion to stop Donald Trump. He switched his own political affiliation from Democrat to Libertarian. Zuck eliminated his third-party checkers, most of whom were tied to the powerful communist George Soros.

He hired Republican strategist Brian Baker and UFC CEO Dana White.

I only have a personal Facebook account. They took down my original one, which maxed out on friends. I posted some articles to the new one, and they’re still up. That is odd. They usually get covered up by FB.

Too late smart? What changed?

You Can Speak Freely Now

By the way, the following came from the far-left intercept. They take it in the worst possible way to start trouble.

JUST IN – Americans are now free to post “Black people are more violent than whites” on Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram, according to leaked Meta rules — Intercept pic.twitter.com/eqxdJSiJaE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 11, 2025

Tim Pool on Mark Zuckerberg’s transition: He’s a fair-weather friend, who chooses the path of least resistance. @Timcast says Facebook built a portal for the feds to login so they could flag misinformation and they’re guilty of extreme censorship. pic.twitter.com/3qajeMYzvB — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 11, 2025

Meta removed tampons from the men’s bathrooms in their offices. Sanity is finally coming back pic.twitter.com/FCY5N2ZJqn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2025

My thoughts on @Meta reversing their retarded trend on having tampons in mens bathrooms And what that will soon mean for the medical field pic.twitter.com/e3mS65tQ2q — Somil Viradia M.D. (@Slumdogsomil) January 11, 2025

BREAKING: Trans Flags to be flown at half mast following the news that tampons are to be removed from the META men’s bathrooms. https://t.co/jOsflinNNy pic.twitter.com/PIMC1qqA1E — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) January 11, 2025

Meta had tampons in the men’s restrooms. Hm. pic.twitter.com/dXATT93DGj — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) January 10, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email