Elon Musk Has a Plan B If He Can’t Buy Twitter

Elon Musk commented about the potential purchase of Twitter during a Ted talk today. During a taped interview, he said he has a Plan B if he can’t purchase Twitter. He won’t elaborate, but it’s no surprise that he has a Plan B.

Does anyone care to guess what it is?

He complained about what he says was the unlawful strongarming by the San Francisco office of the SEC.

The Tesla CEO spoke about Tesla being on the brink of bankruptcy and how he slept on the factory floor during those days.

SEC declined comment on this. — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) April 14, 2022

Mr. Musk is a man of vision and he’s willing to take risks other people won’t take.

Bringing the conversation to the topic of free speech, he said, ” I have sufficient assets and funding to complete the transaction and am “open to ideas” to improve Twitter.”

“Healthy free speech is when someone says something you don’t like,” he said. That comment will shake up the media that has said his ideas on free speech are “dangerous.”

Additionally, Musk wants to see Twitter err on the side of allowing tweets that are questioned. He said “timeouts” are better than permanent bans “if a gray area, let the tweet exist.”

“I don’t have all the answers…”The black box algorithm is dangerous, promoting some content, not others.”

Mr. Musk is not sure he will be able to acquire Twitter and won’t say what he will do if he can’t. However, he believes Twitter has become the de facto “Town Square” and America needs an “inclusive platform” for “free speech.”

Watch the Ted talk with Elon Musk, roll it back to -1:12: https://livestream.com/tedprivate/ted2022

