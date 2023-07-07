Police Chief Says J6 Crowd Was “Filled with Federal Agents”

In an appearance on Rusty Rockets, Tucker Carlson told host Russell Brand that the Capitol Hill Police Chief said the J6 crowd was “filled with federal agents.” Tucker said he was fired before he could air an interview with the non-political Chief Sund. The interview was never aired.

TRUMP AS A LEADER

“I think looking back on this ten years from now, assuming we’re still around, I think we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing that happened in American politics in 100 years because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders.”

“I’m struck by his foreign policy views. You know Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party really who is saying wait a second, why are we sending an endless war in Ukraine?

“Leaving aside whether Trump is going to get the nomination or get elected President or would be a good President, I can’t even assess that; all I can say at this point is I’m so grateful he has that position.

“He’s right, and everyone in Washington is wrong, everyone. And Trump is right on that question, and it’s a big question. That war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations.”

“Europe will never be the same because of this war, and it really matters, and Trump alone among popular figures in both parties understands that, and I’m grateful for that.” “Whether he gets the nomination or gets elected, words really matter. Saying something truly out loud matters, and he is saying true things about Ukraine, and God bless him. That’s how I feel.”

WHY TWITTER

He told Russell Brand he doesn’t want to work for anyone again. Tucker said Musk gave him a platform, and he isn’t making money, but he’s happy to write a script and air his views “without a gatekeeper.”

