Police Chief warns Seattle they have ‘NO ability’ to do their jobs and won’t, Feds step in

Businesses and police precincts in Seattle boarded and barricaded their properties in preparation for expected violent Antifa and Black Lives Matters protests this weekend. The protective measures were taken as Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best sent a letter to Seattle businesses and residents that police, having been stripped by the City Council of standard non-lethal riot control tools, will not be able to defend property from rioters.

The Seattle city council unanimously passed a bill last month barring all crowd control measures.

Mayor Jenny refused to veto it and it comes into effect this weekend.

Communist Seattle banned crowd control measures such as tear gas, pepper spray, and other measures.

The Feds are stepping in.

At the request of the DOJ, a federal judge temporarily halted a Seattle ban on police use of tear gas, pepper spray and other weapons used for crowd control. The decision comes ahead of potential protests across the weekend as federal agents arrive in Seattle to protect federal property.

The Seattle Police Chief is warning residents that they have “no ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd.” So, they won’t try.

The Seattle police chief is sending out letters telling residents: “We cannot enforce the law. You are on your own.” pic.twitter.com/nCzR0fhbBn https://t.co/pxuiohY8JE — arosenoti (@arosenoti) July 25, 2020

MAYOR JENNY IS FRIGHTENED…BY LAW ENFORCEMENT

The Department of Homeland Security is sending in law enforcement to protect Seattle. The City Council responded by saying they are worried it will inflame tensions. These city council members are out of their minds.

Mayor Jenny, oblivious to the rule of law, said “It is frightening to me that you would use federal agents for political purposes.”

When did protecting the rule of law becoming strictly political? What is wrong with her?

Seattle businesses are trying to prepare:

.@SeattlePD West Precinct, also SPD HQ, has boarded up their windows and brought in cement barriers to keep “peaceful” protesters from vandalizing and breaking-in. pic.twitter.com/WhMgKhYcpz — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 25, 2020

“Our city needs to be a place where we can walk the streets not in fear, and there’s a lot of fear,” a downtown Seattle business owner said.https://t.co/0xzbzimX2O — KOMO News (@komonews) July 25, 2020

FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE IN GRAVE DANGER

An open call to dox and endanger the lives of police officers and federal law enforcement, who are tasked to handling dangerous narcoterrorists on the US southern border. https://t.co/jb6W5nP1nG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

WHAT IS THIS?

Yo, what the hell is happening in Seattle? Who are these people with the flags? pic.twitter.com/wMadK4J6yV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

COUNCIL MEMBERS SUPPORT GUY WHO WANTS TO KILL

Seattle Councilmembers dont normally show up to protests after dark because it’s dangerous. But when they do it’s revealing. Here’s @CMTMosqueda supporting a guy threatening to murder cops if they don’t commit suicide. She called his comments “justified.” pic.twitter.com/96yJl8KcgQ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 25, 2020