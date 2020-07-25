Police Chief warns Seattle they have ‘NO ability’ to do their jobs and won’t, Feds step in

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Businesses and police precincts in Seattle boarded and barricaded their properties in preparation for expected violent Antifa and Black Lives Matters protests this weekend. The protective measures were taken as Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best sent a letter to Seattle businesses and residents that police, having been stripped by the City Council of standard non-lethal riot control tools, will not be able to defend property from rioters.

The Seattle city council unanimously passed a bill last month barring all crowd control measures.

Mayor Jenny refused to veto it and it comes into effect this weekend.

Communist Seattle banned crowd control measures such as tear gas, pepper spray, and other measures.

The Feds are stepping in.

At the request of the DOJ, a federal judge temporarily halted a Seattle ban on police use of tear gas, pepper spray and other weapons used for crowd control. The decision comes ahead of potential protests across the weekend as federal agents arrive in Seattle to protect federal property.

The Seattle Police Chief is warning residents that they have “no ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large, violent crowd.” So, they won’t try.

MAYOR JENNY IS FRIGHTENED…BY LAW ENFORCEMENT

The Department of Homeland Security is sending in law enforcement to protect Seattle. The City Council responded by saying they are worried it will inflame tensions. These city council members are out of their minds.

Mayor Jenny, oblivious to the rule of law, said “It is frightening to me that you would use federal agents for political purposes.”

When did protecting the rule of law becoming strictly political? What is wrong with her?

Seattle businesses are trying to prepare:

FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE IN GRAVE DANGER

WHAT IS THIS?

COUNCIL MEMBERS SUPPORT GUY WHO WANTS TO KILL

