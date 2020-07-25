‘Not F—Ing Around Coalition’ Is Marching in Louisville

Grand Master Jay, head of the “Not F—ing Around Coalition,” refers to the U.S. Constitution when talking about his Black armed militia group, which plans to march in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday.

“Once it gets to that point where it looks like the government is non-responsive to the will of the people, the Constitution says to [form a] militia to address the grievances of the people,” he told Louisville FOX affiliate WDRB-TV.

“I didn’t write it,” he says about one of America’s founding documents. “They wrote it. We just abide by it. So that’s our destination because when it looks like the government is being indifferent to the people, the people have the right to form themselves – and arm themselves — to ask those questions.”

The focus of the group’s march, he says, will be an attempt to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was fatally, accidentally, shot March 13 during a police raid in her Louisville home.

A right-wing militia, the 3 % militia is also in Louisville to counter-protest.

THE TWEETS

Not Fucking Around Coalition just fucked around and accidentally shot someone. I’m all for 2A but if you’re going to have a 2A rally, don’t have a round in the chamber. https://t.co/lXSdHpe8jo — William B Blackburn (@blackburntek) July 25, 2020

Дорогие друзья, просто новая вооружённая группировка Чёрных Пантер под названием NFAC (Not Fucking Around Coalition) объявила набор негров, чтобы давать коллективный отпор белым. https://t.co/SWboOzgSbM [Орда] – родная, злобная, твоя pic.twitter.com/6Wkt1sHvlo — Орда (@OrdaMordora) July 5, 2020

One of these FNAC clowns in Louisville accidentally shot themselves or another person. pic.twitter.com/YMp8MD1sBi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 25, 2020

NFAC militia leader says Saturday’s planned march is about ‘justice for Breonna Taylor’ | @kshanahanWDRB: https://t.co/h8vjF1u9y8 pic.twitter.com/yzkrOKyioD — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) July 25, 2020

All-black NFAC militia marches in Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor https://t.co/0qMgewh5t5 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 25, 2020

This is Grandmaster Jay from the #NFAC talking about joining with the extremely dangerous white supremacist group the Boogaloo Boy’s and accepting their support. The Boogaloo Boy’s are the LAST group of people Black people need to have anywhere remotely close to us. 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/kvuoE92GFh — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 22, 2020