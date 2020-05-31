Woman charged with attempted murder of 4 police officers in Brooklyn

A woman was charged with the attempted murder of NYPD cops after allegedly hurling a Molotov cocktail into a marked, occupied police van in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Fortunately, the device did not ignite. The officers weren’t hurt.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, NY, tossed the incendiary device right into a rear window of the van, police said.

Shader then allegedly bit an officer on the leg as she was taken into custody, police said.

She faces four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted arson, assault on a cop, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Shader’s sister, Darian, 21, was also taken into custody after she allegedly tried to interfere with the arrest. She’s charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, police said.

Darian Shader, Instagram, via Daily Mail

THIS CAN’T BE TOLERATED

“We will NEVER tolerate this — EVER!” said Paul DiGiacomo, head of the Detectives Endowment Association, who slammed the sisters as “violent criminals.”

“In other incidents, cops were hit with bricks, brass knuckles, and bottles,” he said, promising that “in addition to ensuring the strongest possible criminal charges are filed against these vicious criminals, we will be bringing civil actions against any person who harms a detective.”

As the union President said, she shouldn’t be allowed to “hide” under the label of a protester. She is a domestic terrorist.

So far, 200 rioters were arrested in New York City. Brooklyn is on fire. The rioters are setting fire to police cars and vans.

OUT OF CONTROL IN BROOKLYN

BROOKLYN VIDEOS

