CBS News reported that the person of interest in the murder of CEO Brian Thompson is believed to have boarded a bus to Atlanta. About ten days before the shooting, the killer appears to have taken a bus from Atlanta to New York City. Police traced him to a Greyhound bus when they spotted him walking through the terminal with surveillance video.

His backpack was found in Central Park between boulders just south of the carousel. Police haven’t said if the gun was inside. An NYPD lab is analyzing it as the hunt goes into the third day.

Police have 200 images they pieced together. After the killer left Central Park, he walked to 86th St. and Columbus and caught a cab to the Port Authority bus terminal. The buses there are interstate buses.

There is no video of him leaving the terminal, and they believe he might have boarded a bus.

The medical examiner is examining a burner phone and a water bottle they believe the killer handled.

The killer isn’t the sharpest killer. When a girl at the hostel said she wanted to see his pretty smile, he pulled his mask down, and that is how we got the photos of the killer.

