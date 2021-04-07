Police get out of Portland over “raging idiots” and “incompetent” cowards









The City of Portland, Oregon has lost 115 police officers since July 2020. 74 retired and 41 resigned. It’s amazing it’s not more than that, but it’s a lot for Portland. Portland only has 900 full-time police officers.

As they leave, they tell exit interviewers that they are “overworked, overwhelmed, and burned out.”

Nearby Spokane is trying to snatch them up, and even have a billboard up to entice them:

One officer left this message for city officials as he walked out the door, “The community shows zero support. The city council are raging idiots, in addition to being stupid. Additionally, the mayor and council ignore actual facts on crime and policing in favor of radical leftist and anarchists’ fantasy. What’s worse is ppb command (lt. and above) is arrogantly incompetent and cowardly. The only differences between the Titanic and PPB?” he continued. “Deck chairs and a band.”

In 31 exit interviews, the exiting police officers mocked the city leaders and said there was zero community policing.

Well, Portland officials did say they don’t want the police. Let’s see how that works out for them.

