Serious challenger for RINO Murkowski is 15 points ahead









A recent poll found that Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka is leading republican Senator Lisa Murkowski in a primary challenge. Last week Tshibaka announced she would seek Murkowski’s Senate seat.

Current polling shows Tshibaka is ahead of Murkowski in an all-party primary, beating the incumbent by almost 15 points.

Lisa Murkowski, who is not really a Republican except in name only, voted to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection during his second impeachment trial. She is part of McConnell’s RINO ‘sell out America’ group.

Only 10 percent of Alaska Republicans surveyed said they approved of the job Murkowski was doing.

Meanwhile, Tshibaka was viewed favorably by 61 percent of both Trump voters and Republicans.

Anything could happen, however. The last time Murkowski had serious competition was from Joe Miller. He won so she ran as a write-in and was re-electeded. She got all her buddies to push her through.

Related