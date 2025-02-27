Police Officers & Firefighters Will Be Chosen by Merit

Joe Biden‘s administration was so big on ensuring the outcomes for every gender and race [and whatever he came up with] were equal that he demanded the fire and police departments change their standards to accommodate diverse people who couldn’t make the grade.

Choosing emergency workers by skin color or gender instead of a standard aptitude test is one of the more bizarre decisions of the [Obama?] Biden regime.

The only thing that was unequal was results. There are reasons for that. For example, women couldn’t do a lot of these jobs. Biden’s regime sued the police and fire departments to have equal outcomes as opposed to equal opportunity, which is now called equity, and it’s Marxist. This rehabbed communist idea ends up, putting unqualified people in jobs and forcing racism against white people, especially men.

Well, it is no more!

Attorney General Pam Bondi directed the Department of Justice‘s civil rights division to dismiss lawsuits around the country regarding hiring firefighters and police officers that have been lodged by the Biden administration. She said they are targeting them for using standard aptitude tests.

The DOJ said in a press release, “Despite no evidence of intentional discrimination — only statistical disparities — the prior administration branded the aptitude tests at issue in these cases as discriminatory in an effort to advance a DEI agenda.” The Biden administration “sought to coerce cities into conducting DEI-based hiring in response and spending millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for payouts to previous applicants who had scored lower on the tests, regardless of qualifications.”

Bondi and Trump are “dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity nationwide, and in all sectors. To do otherwise is to jeopardize Americans’ safety.

Bondi said in a statement, “American communities deserve firefighters and police officers to be chosen for their skill and dedication to public safety – not to meet DEI quotas.”

