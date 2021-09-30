Police officers internally investigated automatically for doing nothing wrong

















The media and certain politicians have so completely demonized Oath Keepers that Democrats can now persecute them without cause. From what I understand, as one example, Nassau County Oath Keepers are a peace-loving group committed to upholding the Constitution. The members are military, police officers, firefighters, other ordinary Americans.

The leftists in government hate militias because of their mission to uphold the Constitution, especially if the Second Amendment is involved. Militias are specifically mentioned in the Constitution as having the right to bear arms.

That brings us to an investigation of two NYPD officers.

Two active-duty police officers in New York City are under internal review, CNN reports. It’s not because of anything they did. The probe was launched after their names and phone numbers were found in leaked data that belongs to the Oath Keepers.

They did NOTHING WRONG. Think about that. If they are going to do this, they should also investigate communists — BLM members.

CNN claimed law enforcement labeled Oath Keepers a far-right, anti-government militia. Meanwhile, communist-anarchists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa are ignored or praised.

The leak came to light earlier this week when Distributed Denial of Secrets, an anti-secrecy group, published 5 gigabytes of apparent Oath Keepers data.

The data leak appears to include emails between Oath Keepers and prospective members, records of member fees, and copies of members’ online chats on political issues.

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily briefing, “if we receive an allegation of someone being affiliated with those particular groups, then that would definitely automatically trigger a thorough investigation.”

The Gothamist also reported that two Republican Party members in New York state were named in the hacked database.

Thomas Zmich, a Republican candidate for Queens Borough President, told CNN that he was a member of the Oath Keepers from 2015-2018 and that he joined because he believes in the Constitution and the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

He said there is no longer a New York chapter of the Oath Keepers. “It was dissipated,” he said.

When asked if he was concerned about the optics of being a former member of the Oath Keepers, Zmich said, “you can call me anything you want, just don’t call me late for dinner.”

Scary! Communist-anarchist groups go without scrutiny, but a group that stands for the Constitution is automatically investigated? The internal review of these officers smacks of political persecution. They didn’t do anything criminal and are only under investigation because the Oath Keepers had their names and addresses. We’re talking Stalinism.

