Police Violently Arrest an Autistic Child for Suspected Homophobia

In Leeds, England, an autistic child said an officer looked like her nanna, who is a lesbian, married to a woman. They called her homophobic and arrested her for the comment.

The child was arrested by several officers and released the next day, pending a prosecutor’s review.

The poor child was screaming and crying as they violently arrested her. When the police approached her, she started to hit herself in the head. The officer, who looked like a lesbian, didn’t care what it did to the child. She said, “I don’t care.”

“She’s in her cupboard; she can’t go anywhere,” the mom said, explaining that her child was being triggered into a mental health crisis by direct contact. She explained that the child’s “nanna” is a lesbian, and married to a woman.

“Go away,” the mom said. “She’s not homophobic. Go away from my teenage daughter.”

“There’s something wrong with you,” the mom told an officer.

The child was allegedly drunk and returned home by police when she made the offhanded comment.

A complaint regarding the incident was referred to their professional standards department, police said.

“This is what police do when dealing with autistic children,” her mother said. “My daughter [said]… the police officer looked like her nanna who is a lesbian. The officer obviously took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment (it wasn’t).”

“The officer then entered my home and assaulted me. My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them, and they still [arrested her].

British Police violently arrest an autistic girl because she said one of their officers “looked like her lesbian grandmother”. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/92Y9atmtTF — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) August 9, 2023

IN CANADA, TRUDEAU IS FUNDING FETISHES AND SEX URINATION

Religious people need to rebel against the funds Trudeau is spending on sex seminars, calling it equality. It’s not perverted to be something different. What is perverted is manipulating people and indoctrinating children with tax dollars to promote abnormal sex acts such as sex in rope play, puppy play, urinating on people during sex, and other BDSM and fetishes.

Using taxpayer dollars for this is extremely perverted.

The Liberal Minister for Women and Gender Equality has promised more than $800,000 to Maritime LGBT organizations, one of which hosts sexually grotesque seminars.

On August 4, Liberal Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien announced the grant of $867,162 in taxpayer money to First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre and Quadrangle LGBTQ Community Centre.

As part of its promotion of the LGBT agenda, the Quadrangle hosts a seminar series titled “(Un)Covered: Sex at The Kitchen Table.” According to its website, the series is partially due to “funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s HIV and Hepatitis C Community Action Fund.”During a February 2021 Quadrangle seminar entitled “Kink, BDSM, and Fetishes,” seminar participants explained and encouraged various sexually grotesque activities, including urinating on people in a sexual setting, “rope play,” and “trampling” on people during sex.

Children are exposed to this.

