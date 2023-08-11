Attorney Who Did Nothing About Hunter’s Crimes Appointed Special Counsel

David Weiss, the US attorney who did nothing in the investigation of Hunter Biden, will now be the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case. He is also believed to be raging liar, pretending that he never said he wasn’t allowed to investigate Hunter.
"If Weiss had the authorities he needed, why does he need to be a special counsel? Do you still have faith in U.S. Attorney Weiss after the [Hunter Biden] deal fell apart?"
Biden AG Merrick Garland: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/qwSn8R4ih7
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 11, 2023
This is nothing but a coverup, now Weiss can refuse any questions from the house commitee’s “oh it’s an ongoing investigation, i can’t talk about it”
The post-coup regime is so corrupt, with no opposition, that it does these blatant acts.
Each time these corrupt actions occur, it again shows how weak, useless, and complicit, the RINOs are in the house and senate. The house and senate leaders deserve no respect whatsoever – they are oath violators pretending to be on our side, while their actions/inactions support the regime.