Political Memes and Tweets for a Slow News Day

You get what you vote for pic.twitter.com/NFjFvJY1XI
— Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) April 21, 2024
The old drunk aunt deep into the sauce two hours after everybody’s finished eating on Thanksgiving… pic.twitter.com/NMuEkX0M01
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 21, 2024
We arranged to send tax dollars to Ukraine’s border patrol, so we’re good!
BREAKING: House passes foreign aid bill.
House rejects border security bill.
Clown world.
$60.8 billion of Ukraine aid and over $26 billion in aid to lsrael.
More money has been sent to Ukraine than the U.S. Marine Corps, who received $53.8 billion in FY23.
The House also… pic.twitter.com/imDyIy5qHu
— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 20, 2024
I can’t imagine!
She wants to know why she didn’t get the job?. pic.twitter.com/VhiUUCd9wI
— GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) April 19, 2024
We’re becoming an evil nation.
Hamas supporters from Yale cheer as they topple the American flag, while Democrats waive the Ukrainian flag in the Capitol. What is happening to America? pic.twitter.com/Ec0f1IOItz
— @amuse (@amuse) April 21, 2024
Who is more demented – Joe Biden or Gerald here?
“Some say, well, we have to deal with our border first. The Ukrainian Russian border is OUR border!" – Rep Gerald Connolly (D)
These people openly despise you. pic.twitter.com/2ZmV9Sc9yp
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2024