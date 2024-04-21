Court Released Illegal Alien Child Rapist Back Into the Community

ERO Boston arrested a Brazilian national charged with numerous child sex offenses against children, including rape.

Local jurisdiction ignored ICE notification request and released the noncitizen from custody

The Brazilian national, who is a sex predator and child rapist, was told to get out in 2008. He did but came back at some point.

The Everett Police Department arrested him Dec. 20, 2021, for the charges of indecent assault and battery on a child and rape of a child. The noncitizen was booked into the Middlesex County House of Corrections. Later that day, the ICE Pacific Enforcement Response Center (PERC) lodged an Immigration Detainer request with the Middlesex County House of Corrections to be notified in advance of his release.

He was arraigned at the Middlesex Superior Court April 7, 2022, after being indicted for five counts of aggravated rape of a child by joint enterprise; one count of aggravated rape of a child-five year age difference; four counts of aggravated rape of a child-10 year age difference; one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; and one count of obscene material to minor.

The Middlesex County Superior Court failed to honor ERO’s request and released the Brazilian noncitizen from custody Nov. 23, 2022. He was free to roam among children.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 53-year-old Brazilian native March 28. ICE issued a detainers and were supposed to be notified by local law enforcement.

