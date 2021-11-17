“Political Prisoner” QAnon Shaman Sentenced to 41 Months in the Pen

















‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in a federal prison for his role in the Capitol riots/parade. Prosecutors wanted a 51-month sentence but defense lawyers asked for time served. He is mentally ill, didn’t hurt anyone, and didn’t damage anything.

Chansley pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding. Some see that as a concocted felony.

Ex-MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison for punching a police officer. Chansley did not hurt anyone or damage anything.

According to The Daily Mail, Chansley was diagnosed by prison officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.

Defense lawyer Albert Watkins said the US Navy in 2006 had found Chansley suffered from a personality disorder but nonetheless declared him “fit for duty.”

A separate report by The Hill stated that the sentence will be reduced by the time Chansley has served in jail since his arrest.

HIS REAL CRIME WAS VIOLATING HATE SPEECH, LYING, AND USING A BULLHORN

Prosecutors alleged that Chansley used social media to spread “false information and hateful rhetoric” that inflamed the riot. The article does not suggest that Chansley personally hurt anyone or damaged anything.

He basically paraded around yelling, with a bullhorn. So, he is serving a long prison term for allegedly lying and saying “hateful” things on social media.

Chansley was reportedly among the first group of people who entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and used a bullhorn “to rile up the crowd and demand that lawmakers be brought out.”

Julie Kelly Views This In a Political Light

Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon shaman,” to 41 months in prison. He’s been in jail for 317 days already, held in solitary. No violent crime on January 6, mental health issues. No criminal record. POLITICAL PRISONER. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 17, 2021

Shaman told people to behave:

