Politico: Biden’s MIA since he’s busy with crises and restoring trust in the WH

Politico published an article explaining why Joe Biden has been AWOL as executive orders and actions are rattled off and “explained” by his aides. It’s allegedly part of a plan to restore confidence in the administration. [It’s not to hide him because he has dementia.]

Biden is leaning on doctors and health experts to publicly detail his Covid policy. He’s relying on his Cabinet, economic advisers and other high-ranking administration officials to help sell his nearly $2 trillion rescue package. Biden’s press team, meanwhile, is standing in for their boss by blanketing TV programs with pledges to tell the truth even when it’s inconvenient.

“He trusts them, and Americans will trust experts,” John Anzalone, a top Biden adviser and campaign pollster, said of the president’s approach to his team. “Plus,” he added, “Biden is dealing with multiple crises and is a good delegator.”

You are to believe this man with dementia is handling multiple crises at once.

It’s a strategy:

White House aides describe the strategy not so much as delegation but as an concerted effort to restore confidence with a public battered by the contradictory messaging and scorched-earth politics of the Trump years.

In just over a week, the White House has booked 80 TV and radio interviews with 20 senior administration officials, members of the Covid-19 response team and Cabinet secretary designates.

But no Biden!

They say they don’t want Biden to consume the spotlight like Trump did.

Uh, the media obsessed on Trump and shone the spotlight on him for ratings.

“He’s secure. He’s not threatened by someone else being in the spotlight,” Paul Begala, the veteran Democratic strategist, said of Biden. “In fact, I think he likes that. He’s showing the country that he’s pulled together a really talented and diverse team.”

To get a job in the Biden administration, it only matters what the color of your skin is, what gender you are, and who you sleep with.

This is the best comment: At 78, he is the oldest president in history. His tech savviness is not regularly touted. He has pledged to be a bridge to a future generation of Democrats — who welcome whatever bit of the attention he can give them.

Tech savvy Joe:

Yo this dude has a guy in his ear piece telling him to “salute the marines” and instead of saluting the marines, Biden just says “salute the marines” 😂🤣🥴♿️ pic.twitter.com/IYg1ShBASn — Garbaggio2020 (@garbaggio2020) January 22, 2021

Here he is holding his phone upside down:



Here he is reading ‘end of quote’:

Joe Biden reads “end of quote” after making debunked Social Security claim🤪 Joe Biden is the Ron Burgundy of politics. If it’s on the teleprompter he will read it. Clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed… no wonder China desperately wants him to win! pic.twitter.com/Q4EWZwJkUv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2020

