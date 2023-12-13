Zelensky Leaves Empty-Handed and the Border Is Wide Open

Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer will not reach a deal on the border and Ukraine funding before Congress goes on vacation, reports Politico. There is no time left.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared that it is “practically impossible” for Congress to pass a new law this year, with the House GOP set to leave Washington later this week. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) delivered the same message, saying that “the House is not going to wait around for us” given how far apart negotiators are.

“It’s not going to be easy. We’ve got plenty of work to do in January. And If it were possible to pass this sooner, I’d be for that,” McConnell told reporters. “But we can’t do that without full engagement from the White House, and ultimately the person who can sign something into law.”

Ukraine won’t get taxpayer billions this month, and the border will remain wide open.

Senate Republicans are finally behind border restrictions after nine million unvetted people have crossed our borders illegally. Democrats all support open borders.

As for Mr. Zelensky, who was at the Capitol today being ferried around from leader to leader, he will undoubtedly be back in January.

Speaker Johnson said he would have kept the House in session over the holiday but the Senate hasn’t sent an offer, and he wasn’t going to have everyone sitting around twiddling their thumbs.

Schumer blames Republicans for the delay.

“The same Republicans who demand action at the border because it’s an emergency say that we should leave,” Schumer said. “Has border simply been an excuse to kill Ukraine? Democrats are asking themselves that question.”

Schumer is trying to deflect here. The border is a catastrophe and a serious national security risk. It has been for years.

Democrats don’t seem to realize the seriousness of the threat in leaving our borders wide open to our enemies as single military-age men pour in.

“The most important thing that happened in there is Chuck Schumer heard, and President Zelenskyy heard, there’s not going to be a national security bill unless the border is included,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) about their closed door meeting.

It’s nine million unvetted people too late, and by January, we’ll have 300,000 more. Does anyone have faith that they will come to any deal that closes the border significantly?

The only border bill that the regime has agreed to is one that allows for faster processing of illegal crossers. We don’t need costly bills. What we need is for CBP to have permission to enforce our immigration laws.

Related