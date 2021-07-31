Poll: half the country foresees patriots taking the law into their own hands

















Half the country believes that patriotic Americans will have to take the law into their own hands — 47% Republicans and 9% of Democrats. Another 70% appear ready to do it. That’s an ominous warning to the totalitarians in charge who probably won’t be deterred from their race to the far left without end.

The GW Politics Poll surveyed more than 1,700 registered voters from June 4 to June 23, and found that Republican trust in the integrity of U.S. elections has plummeted since the 2020 election.

“Support for fundamental principles such as free and fair elections, free speech, and peaceful protest are nearly unanimous among both Democrats and Republicans,” GWU wrote. “Their views on other democratic values, however, differ dramatically. Over half of Republicans (55%) supported the possible use of force to preserve the ‘traditional American way of life,’ compared to 15% of Democrats. When asked if a time will come when ‘patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands,’ 47% of Republicans agreed, as opposed to just 9% of Democrats.”

“Similar to other polls, the GW Politics Poll found that only 20% of Republicans were confident in the 2020 election results compared to the more than 90% confidence among Democrats,” the results continued.

Republicans believe the integrity of the 2022 election will be worse than 2020. While 75% of Democrats have confidence in next year’s elections, only 28% of Republicans are now confident about the process, compared to 46% before the 2020 election.

