Gov Abbott responds to the unmitigated gall of AG Merrick Garland

BACKGROUND

Governor Abbott recently passed an executive order banning the transportation of illegal aliens with COVID by organizations like the far-left Catholic Charities.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” the governor said in announcing his executive order. “This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”

Abbott’s order directs Texas state troopers — under the Department of Public Safety — to stop any vehicle if there is “reasonable suspicion” that it is transporting certain migrants who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border and were released from the custody of US Customs and Border Protection.

If the situation fits the bill, the so-called migrants get sent back to their point of origin. State troopers can also impound the vehicles.

ALONG COMES GARLAND TO THE RESCUE OF THE FAR-LEFT

Garland sent a threatening letter to the Texas Governor. That letter was followed by a lawsuit.

“I urge you to immediately rescind Executive Order GA 3 7, entitled Relating to the transportation of migrants during the COVID-19 disaster. The Order purports to mandate that ‘[n]o person, other than a federal, state, or local law-enforcement official shall provide ground transportation to a group of migrants who have been detained by [the U.S. Customs and Border Protection] for crossing the border illegally or who would have been subject to expulsion under the Title 42 order.’ EO GA 37 if 1. As explained below, the Order is both dangerous and unlawful,” Garland said.

“The Order would jeopardize the health and safety of noncitizens in federal govern­ment custody, federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and our communities. Among other harms, the Order would exacerbate and prolong overcrowding in facilities and shelters and obstruct the federal government’s arrangements with state, local, and non­ governmental partners to ensure that released individuals are transported for appropriate COVID-19 testing to address public health concerns.

“Additionally, because federal law requires individuals processed for release to appear before immigration courts or report to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices throughout the country, the Order di­rectly interferes with the implementation of federal immigration law,” the attorney general said.

“In short, the Order is contrary to federal law and cannot be enforced. Accordingly, consistent with its authorities under federal law, the United States will continue its noncit­izen transportation operations unabated. I urge you to immediately rescind the Order. If you do not do so, I am providing notice consistent with Section 1-10 .100 of the Justice Department’s Justice Manual that the United States intends to pursue all appropriate legal remedies to ensure that Texas does not interfere with the functions of the federal govern­ment,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Biden and his handlers break federal law all day, every day, with open borders. COV-infected people are released to various areas in the country, mostly Texas and Florida, but that threat is okay with Garland. He could tell Biden to close the border since that is unlawful but he won’t.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT RESPONDS

Yesterday, on Friday, Governor Abbott responded to the corrupt Attorney General.

“The Biden Administration has created a constitutional crisis between the federal government and the State of Texas. This stems from the Biden Administration’s refusal to enforce immigration laws and allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to enter our country.

“As our communities are overrun and overwhelmed by the record-high influx of migrants, cartels and smugglers profit off the chaos. Not only that, but this crisis also extends beyond the border as deadly drugs like fentanyl infiltrate our communities.

“This already dangerous situation continues to deteriorate as the Biden Administration knowingly imports COVID-19 into Texas from across the border—willfully exposing Texans and Americans alike. President Biden has a duty and a responsibility to protect and uphold our nation’s sovereignty, yet he has long-since abdicated his authority to do so.

“As the Governor of Texas, I have a responsibility to protect the people of Texas—a responsibility that grows more urgent by the day while the Biden Administration sits on the sidelines. I take very seriously my duties and responsibilities as the Governor of the State of Texas.

“I have the authority, and duty, under the constitutions of the United States and of Texas to protect Texans and our nation. I also have the authority under long-established emergency response laws to control the movement of people to better contain the spread of a disaster, such as those known to have COVID-19. My duty remains to the people of Texas, and I have no intention of abdicating that.

“Until President Biden and his Administration do their jobs to enforce the laws of our nation and protect Americans, the State of Texas will continue to step up to protect our communities and uphold the rule of law.”

