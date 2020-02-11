Poll says everyone beats Trump but 25% at Trump rallies are Democrats

According to a poll out of Qunnipiac University, all of the top six Democratic primary candidates beat President Trump in a head-to-head election.

A poll of this type is too early to be accurate. The Democrat Party doesn’t have a candidate, and the candidates haven’t been tested against the President. Even so, this poll seems like an outlier and makes one wonder if the pollsters were drunk when they made the calls.

THE WINNERS ARE THE SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS

According to the poll, third-place candidate, Michael Bloomberg, who wanted to throw minorities up against the wall and frisk them in 2015, beats Trump by 9 points.

Sanders also bests Trump by 8 points, while Biden and Klobuchar hold 7 and 6 point advantages over POTUS. Both Warren and Buttigieg lead Trump by 4 points.

This is how the university has the Democrat candidates polling against each other: “Sanders gets 25 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 17 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg receives 15 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren gets 14 percent, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg receives 10 percent, and Senator Amy Klobuchar gets 4 percent. No other candidate tops 2 percent.”

Bloomberg has only one donor — himself — and he has not campaigned. His multi-million dollar ads are pathetic, although some people appear to be buying in.

If Quinnipiac’s poll is accurate, why are Trump’s rallies so large, and why are so many attendees DEMOCRATS? Why are 17% comprised of people who didn’t vote in 2016?

THE PRESIDENT APPEARS TO ATTRACT A BROAD COALITION OF VOTERS

If Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale is correct, 25% of the people at the last rally were Democrats.

Parscale collects data at every rally. It’s not scientific, but it is information based on the attendees’ word.

If true, the President is attracting a broad coalition of voters.

According to Parscale, the stats from New Hampshire are:

52,559 tickets were sold

24,732 voters were identified/polled (41% of which were from New Hampshire)

17% of attendees didn’t vote in 2016

25.4% of attendees were Democrats

17% who didn’t vote in 2016 say they will show up to vote for the President.

This is in line with data from other recent rallies:

At President Trump’s rally in Ohio, nearly half of attendees were either Democrats or independents. Twenty-three percent identified as Democrats, while 20.9% identified as independents.

At President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, the majority of attendees (57.8%) were not Republicans.

And at President Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, 26.3% of attendees were Democrats, and 10% didn’t vote in 2016.

Most people believe the President will win in November, according to the latest polling, which is why the Democrat leadership is shrieking louder and more hysterically.