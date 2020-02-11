Biden flees New Hampshire, heads for a last chance in SC

Joe Biden is facing a fourth or fifth-place or worse finish in the New Hampshire primary tonight and he’s not waiting around for the bad news. His internal polling must be bad.

The gaffe master announced they are all headed to South Carolina.

He needs the win in that state, but even if he does win, it’s probably over for his candidacy.

“We’re going to head to South Carolina tonight,” Biden told reporters Tuesday morning at a Manchester Dunkin’ Donuts. “And I’m going to Nevada… we’ve got to look at them all.”

Biden’s campaign is reportedly planning a “launch party” in South Carolina where he is expected to do better. This comes as he canceled his presence at a New Hampshire election night party.

A party in Nashua, New Hampshire will be more like a funeral. Biden hasn’t filled up small rooms while on the stump and he appears confused during speeches and in Q&As.

CALLING VOTERS NAMES DOESN’T HELP

On Sunday, in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, he called a 21-year-old young woman, a “lying dog-faced pony soldier,” whatever that means. It certainly is an insult, and that is how the young woman took it.

“It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president,” student Madison Moore told the Macon Telegraph. “Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience,” she said in reference to Biden’s refusal to answer her question about his popularity with voters.

These days, Biden is getting very testy when asked legitimate questions. He claims he was joking, but it wasn’t funny. Joe started out complimenting her for asking a good question and then went off into bizarro world.

During a brief interview aired on ‘Hannity’ Monday night, she said she finds a lot of what Biden said on the campaign trail, “tasteless and very sad.”

Ms. Moore sounds very intelligent and well-spoken. She’s no dog-faced pony soldier.

Watch:

HE MAKES NO SENSE

Biden has claimed he is the one who can beat Trump. That was his main winning point, but he trashed that idea on Morning Joe.

This rather undermines the rationale for Biden’s candidacy, no? https://t.co/kqlQgjjsN8 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 11, 2020

He makes no sense on any issue.

So is a semi-automatic rifle a weapon of war that doesn’t belong in the hands of civilians, or is it worthless in actual war? It can’t be both. Also, this is an argument for a stronger militia, both organized and unorganized….not the other way around. https://t.co/lDJuHNjbsq — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) February 9, 2020