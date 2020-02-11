2015 Bloomberg said “throw them up against the walls and frisk them”

And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them. ~ Michael Bloomberg, February 5, 2015

On Feb. 5 in Aspen, while speaking before 400 people at the Aspen Institute, Michael Bloomberg argued that in order to save lives, police should seize guns from male minorities between ages 15 and 25.

He asked the Aspen Times not to report on his speech or release the audio. They obliged him at the time, but those things have a way of seeping out. An audio of his speech did and it was recently resurrected by a podcaster, Benjamin Dixon (Listen Below).

MAKE THEM AFRAID “WHENEVER THEY WALK OUTSIDE”

Bloomberg explained the theory of his Stop & Frisk policy to the Aspen crowd, which is, if you make young Black or Latino men fear they could be stopped by the police “whenever they walk outside,” you may deter those who are carrying.

In the audio, Bloomberg allegedly says, “95% of your murders – murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city and that’s where the real crime is.”

“You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” Bloomberg continued. “You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets. Put those cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.”

“THROW THEM UP AGAINST THE WALLS AND FRISK THEM”

“So, one of the unintended consequences is people say, ‘oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods,” Bloomberg continued. “Yes, that’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them. And then they start say[ing], ‘Oh I don’t want to get caught.’ So they don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home.”

The crime rate did drop drastically while he was mayor, a record decrease that began under the previous mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

According to city statistics, the murder count was 649 in 2001, just before Bloomberg won his seat, and decreased to about 330 in 2013 when he left office, Aspen Times reported.

“If you can stop them from getting murdered, I would argue everything else you do is less important,” Bloomberg said in Aspen.

In 2013, Bloomberg said they stopped whites too much and minorities too little:

Three months ago, undoubtedly because he was planning to run for President, Mini apologized for his stop and frisk policies. He was really, really sorry.

“I was wrong. And I am sorry,” Bloomberg told the Christian Cultural Center, the New York Times reported, describing the center as a black megachurch.

A little off-topic, but not really, Bloomberg also wants to tax the poor more, which would disproportionately affect blacks the most:

