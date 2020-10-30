Poll shows nearly half of Millennials & Gen Z view Marxism favorably

Millennials and Gen Z-ers are becoming increasingly supportive of socialism, according to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC).

VOC Executive Director Marion Smith attributes this trend shown in VOC’s poll, as well as in other national polls, to a failure of American educational institutions, definitional misunderstandings, and a double standard in media and on social media.

“We are seeing the high watermark, politically, of socialism [and] Marxism in the United States,” Smith told Fox News. “Never before in history has the United States seen positive opinions of these ideologies to the extent that we’re seeing today. That’s just a fact.”

Progressives [communists] like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are winning over the youth.

AMERICA’S FUTURE AS A SOCIALIST NATION

Roughly half of the GenZ and Millennials view socialism [communism] favorably.

This year’s study showed increased favorability of the term ‘socialism’ (49%) among Gen Z compared to 2019 (40%). Opinions of capitalism declined slightly from 2019 to 2020 among all Americans (58% to 55%), with Gen Z (ages 16-23) slightly up (49% to 52%) and Millennials (ages 24-39) down (50% to 43%).

35% of Millennials and 31% of Gen Z support the gradual elimination of the capitalist system in favor of a more socialist system.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Americans say they are unaware that the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for more deaths than Nazi Germany.

Over half of Gen Z (51%) think America is a racist nation with a long history of discrimination.

Only 44% of Gen Z thinks that the American flag most accurately represents freedom.

Shockingly, 33% of Americans see President Trump as one of the greatest threats to world peace. That “shocks the conscience,” the pollsters write.

It also showed growing concern for Donald Trump as president, especially among younger generations of Americans, with 34% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials seeing him as the greatest threat to world peace, up 8% and 7% from 2019, respectively.

Additionally, the Black Lives Matter movement is popular. It is a political hard-left ‘party’ that “was co-founded by Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, who have called themselves “trained Marxists,” and Opal Tometi, who observed Venezuela’s 2015 election at the invitation of the socialist government.”

CONCLUSION

From the VOC report: “It shocks the conscience that more Americans today believe the U.S. President is a bigger threat to world peace than the most brutal dictators in the world, and that four-in-ten Americans believe that their country is a ‘racist’ nation,” says Marion Smith, Executive Director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

“This represents a total failure of our education system, not just in schools but also a basic dishonesty in our media and popular culture. When one-in-four Americans want to eliminate capitalism and embrace socialism, we know that we have failed to educate about the historical and moral failings of these ideologies.”