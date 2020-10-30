Brett Favre endorses Trump, sparking outrage from the tolerant left

Brett Favre courageously endorsed Donald Trump today.

The three-time NFL MVP supports Trump’s reelection bid on Friday. He tweeted his support for the president and made clear where he stands on some hot-button issues.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

THE CANCEL CULTURE IS OUT TRASHING HIM

These people are incredibly ignorant and dumbed down. They don’t seem to know who are really threatening our freedoms.

The hate-filled Palmer at Palmer Report became very melodramatic:

THERE WERE MANY WHO SUPPORT HIM

Last I checked, 154,000 people ‘liked’ his statement. The fact is the left controls the Twitter responses and they are not reflective of how we all feel.

