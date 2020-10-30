Brett Favre endorses Trump, sparking outrage from the tolerant left

Brett Favre courageously endorsed Donald Trump today.

The three-time NFL MVP supports Trump’s reelection bid on Friday. He tweeted his support for the president and made clear where he stands on some hot-button issues.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

THE CANCEL CULTURE IS OUT TRASHING HIM

These people are incredibly ignorant and dumbed down. They don’t seem to know who are really threatening our freedoms.

The hate-filled Palmer at Palmer Report became very melodramatic:

There can never again be a place in polite society for people like Brett Favre or Jack Nicklaus. By endorsing Trump, they’re entering into a criminal conspiracy to continue his mass murder streak. Boycott Nicklaus’ golf courses. Remove Favre from the hall of fame. No mercy. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 30, 2020

So he just needs another 4 years? Cause from abroad the US looks like a failed state 😬 — Emma Jane Quinlan (@EmmaQuinlan) October 30, 2020

It appears that Brett Favre is anti American and a Russian asset. — teresa (@TeresacaresUSA) October 30, 2020

That’s very disappointing. It’s sad when you realize someone you admired is really a bad person. — ptothemac (@promac50) October 30, 2020

Brett you probably would have voted for Hitler too — GrandmasterStache (@Swallowyerpride) October 30, 2020

THERE WERE MANY WHO SUPPORT HIM

Last I checked, 154,000 people ‘liked’ his statement. The fact is the left controls the Twitter responses and they are not reflective of how we all feel.

Greatest Packers QB of all time! — Proud CHUMP 4 TRUMP! 🇺🇸 (@ProudAmerican82) October 30, 2020

Thank you for helping to save our country. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2020

Brett lost a bunch of wining leftist and gain a ton of conservative. — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) October 30, 2020